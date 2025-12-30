Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral amid India-Bangladesh tensions
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the state funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on December 31. The decision comes even as the relations between India and Bangladesh remain strained. Zia, who passed away on Tuesday at 80, was a key figure in Bangladesh's political landscape and served two terms as prime minister. Her death comes after her son, Tarique Rahman, returned to Bangladesh after a 17-year exile.
Zia's political legacy and India's concerns
Zia's leadership from 1991 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2006 was often viewed as a counter to the Awami League's proximity with India. During her tenure, she strengthened ties with China, which became Bangladesh's main supplier of military equipment. India remains wary of Bangladesh remaining close to China, along with its newfound closeness to Pakistan, which has hatched under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime; also likely to prevail under Rahman's leadership.
Rahman's stance on foreign policy and political forces
Rahman has questioned the legitimacy of the interim administration's long-term foreign policy decisions without an electoral mandate. He also stated that Bangladesh would not align itself closely with either India or Pakistan, saying, "Not Dilli, not Pindi (Rawalpindi), Bangladesh before everything."
Zia's funeral arrangements and international attendance
Zia's funeral prayers will be held on Wednesday afternoon at Dhaka's National Parliament. She will be buried with full state honors at Zia Udyan next to her late husband, Ziaur Rahman, who was Bangladesh's sixth president until his assassination in 1981. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is also expected to attend the funeral.