Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral amid India-Bangladesh tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the state funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on December 31. The decision comes even as the relations between India and Bangladesh remain strained. Zia, who passed away on Tuesday at 80, was a key figure in Bangladesh's political landscape and served two terms as prime minister. Her death comes after her son, Tarique Rahman, returned to Bangladesh after a 17-year exile.

Political history Zia's political legacy and India's concerns Zia's leadership from 1991 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2006 was often viewed as a counter to the Awami League's proximity with India. During her tenure, she strengthened ties with China, which became Bangladesh's main supplier of military equipment. India remains wary of Bangladesh remaining close to China, along with its newfound closeness to Pakistan, which has hatched under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime; also likely to prevail under Rahman's leadership.

Foreign policy Rahman's stance on foreign policy and political forces Rahman has questioned the legitimacy of the interim administration's long-term foreign policy decisions without an electoral mandate. He also stated that Bangladesh would not align itself closely with either India or Pakistan, saying, "Not Dilli, not Pindi (Rawalpindi), Bangladesh before everything."