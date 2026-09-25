Leopard kills 35 year old Mamta working in Bahraich field
India
A leopard killed Mamta, a 35-year-old woman, while she was working in a field near her house in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday evening.
Her husband was away, returning from Rajasthan, at the time.
Police are taking the body into custody and sending it for post-mortem examination, but the news has left the village shaken.
Leopards evade patrols, villagers alter routines
This isn't the first attack: recently, an elderly woman was killed and a youth was injured nearby.
Despite elephant patrols and camera traps, leopards keep showing up, even wandering into villages.
Locals are now changing their routines for safety: shops open later and close earlier as everyone tries to stay alert.