Lieutenant Colonel Purohit, acquitted in Malegaon blast, cleared for promotion

The Indian Army has cleared Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit for a promotion to the rank of Brigadier. The decision comes after the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) stayed his retirement, which was scheduled for March 31, 2026. The tribunal had issued a notice to the Ministry of Defence and directed that his retirement be put on hold until his statutory complaint is decided.

Career impact Purohit's career adversely affected by delays in judicial proceedings Purohit had approached the AFT, claiming his career progression was adversely affected due to the prolonged trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. He argued that delays in judicial proceedings denied him a fair opportunity for promotion within Army ranks. The Mumbai National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had acquitted him and six others in July 2025, finding no charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Case background What was the Malegaon blast case? The Malegaon blast case involved an explosion on September 29, 2008, near a mosque in Bhikku Chowk, Malegaon city. The blast killed six people and injured 95 others. Initially, 11 people were accused, but charges were framed against seven. The case was transferred to the NIA from Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2011. Investigations continued for nearly 17 years before all the accused were acquitted of various charges, including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

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