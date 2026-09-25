Lightning kills 3, 44 sheep and goats in Karnataka

Lightning strikes in Karnataka on Wednesday killed three people and took the lives of 44 sheep and goats.

The victims, including Lakshmi Guttedar (45) and Saijad Bi (60), were eating lunch under a tree in their farmland in Nagur village, Kamalapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, while a farmer in Bidar South was killed while working in his field at Udabanalli village.