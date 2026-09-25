Lightning kills 3, 44 sheep and goats in Karnataka
Lightning strikes in Karnataka on Wednesday killed three people and took the lives of 44 sheep and goats.
The victims, including Lakshmi Guttedar (45) and Saijad Bi (60), were eating lunch under a tree in their farmland in Nagur village, Kamalapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, while a farmer in Bidar South was killed while working in his field at Udabanalli village.
Karnataka officials promise ₹5L, IMD warns
Officials have promised ₹5 lakh each to the families of those who died, with Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Ikramulla Shariff saying the aid will arrive within two days.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain and strong winds across Karnataka through September 25 because of Cyclone Anarb, so if you're in coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, or Bengaluru and several surrounding districts, stay alert for rough weather ahead.