Lightning strikes kill 4, including 3 women, in Jharkhand

Victims named, injured treated at Sadar

In Lohardaga, Ghurti Oraon was struck while working in her field; her husband and son were injured too. Asida Khatoon died while grazing goats nearby.

In Latehar, a 14-year-old girl was killed in the fields, while Soni Kumari lost her life sheltering under a tree in Koderma.

Six people were burned but are now being treated at Sadar Hospital.

The weather department says more rain is likely over the next few days, so staying alert outdoors is extra important right now.