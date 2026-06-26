Lightning strikes kill 4, including 3 women, in Jharkhand
Four people, including three women, lost their lives in separate lightning strikes across Lohardaga, Latehar, and Koderma districts of Jharkhand within the past 24 hours as of Friday, June 26, 2026, with the Koderma death confirmed on Thursday.
The incidents also left several others hurt.
Victims named, injured treated at Sadar
In Lohardaga, Ghurti Oraon was struck while working in her field; her husband and son were injured too. Asida Khatoon died while grazing goats nearby.
In Latehar, a 14-year-old girl was killed in the fields, while Soni Kumari lost her life sheltering under a tree in Koderma.
Six people were burned but are now being treated at Sadar Hospital.
The weather department says more rain is likely over the next few days, so staying alert outdoors is extra important right now.