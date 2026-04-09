Lingayat seer alleges ₹3cr extortion, car damage, false rape implication
India
A prominent Lingayat seer filed a complaint on April 4 against four people, accusing them of trying to extort ₹3 crore, damaging his car, and spreading defamation online after he refused their demands.
The complaint also mentions threats to falsely implicate him in a rape case.
Woman alleges exploitation, commission urges police
One of the accused, a woman, has hit back with her own allegations: she says the seer sexually exploited and blackmailed her after they met through social work.
She alleges he secretly recorded videos to pressure her.
The Karnataka State Commission for Women is now urging police to act on her complaint, making this a complicated legal standoff needing careful investigation.