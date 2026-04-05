Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead, several feared trapped in lodge collapse
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening when a four-storey lodge near the Kotma bus stand collapsed. The building, called Agrawal Lodge, was around 10 years old and housed 10-12 laborers at the time of the accident. According to Hindustan Times, eyewitnesses reported hearing an explosion-like sound before the structure crumbled, sending dust clouds across the area.
Ongoing operations
Rescue operations are currently underway
Rescue operations are currently underway at the site with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) leading the effort. Superintendent of Police Moti-ur-Rehman said it is estimated that 10 to 12 laborers were present at the time and are stranded in the rubble. So far, three bodies have been recovered from under the debris. Two of the deceased have been identified as Hanuman Deen Yadav (55) and Ramkripal Yadav (50).
Investigation underway
CM Mohan Yadav expresses grief, directs officials
Preliminary investigations suggest that the collapse may have been caused by ongoing construction work on an adjacent plot. "The ongoing work nearby may have contributed to the incident," SP Rehman said. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure relief and treatment for those affected.
Official response
Chief Minister prays for the families of the deceased
Chief Minister Yadav has also prayed for the deceased's families and the speedy recovery of the injured. He said, The collapse of a hotel building in the Kotma Municipality area of Anuppur district is tragic. The district administration has called expert rescue teams from SECL's Jamuna Kotma facility and coal mining firm JMS to assist with modern machinery in rescue operations.