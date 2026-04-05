Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead, several feared trapped in lodge collapse

A tragic incident occurred in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening when a four-storey lodge near the Kotma bus stand collapsed. The building, called Agrawal Lodge, was around 10 years old and housed 10-12 laborers at the time of the accident. According to Hindustan Times, eyewitnesses reported hearing an explosion-like sound before the structure crumbled, sending dust clouds across the area.

Ongoing operations Rescue operations are currently underway Rescue operations are currently underway at the site with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) leading the effort. Superintendent of Police Moti-ur-Rehman said it is estimated that 10 to 12 laborers were present at the time and are stranded in the rubble. So far, three bodies have been recovered from under the debris. Two of the deceased have been identified as Hanuman Deen Yadav (55) and Ramkripal Yadav (50).

Investigation underway CM Mohan Yadav expresses grief, directs officials Preliminary investigations suggest that the collapse may have been caused by ongoing construction work on an adjacent plot. "The ongoing work nearby may have contributed to the incident," SP Rehman said. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure relief and treatment for those affected.

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