Low pressure area drenches Kolkata, causing waterlogging and traffic
Kolkata and nearby districts got hit with heavy rain on Tuesday morning, thanks to a well-marked low-pressure area hanging over Gangetic West Bengal.
Streets are waterlogged, traffic is a mess, especially during office hours, and schools had to deal with disruptions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports Kalaikunda saw 51mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, while places like Panagarh, Canning, Barrackpore, Salt Lake, and Kolkata itself all got soaked.
Rain forecast for Gangetic West Bengal
IMD says the low-pressure system has been stuck since August 31 over parts of West Bengal, Odisha, and the Bay of Bengal.
This means more rain is coming for Gangetic West Bengal till Wednesday morning.
If you're in Darjeeling or Kalimpong up north, expect heavy showers to stick around until September 4.