Low pressure area drenches Kolkata, causing waterlogging and traffic

Kolkata and nearby districts got hit with heavy rain on Tuesday morning, thanks to a well-marked low-pressure area hanging over Gangetic West Bengal.

Streets are waterlogged, traffic is a mess, especially during office hours, and schools had to deal with disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports Kalaikunda saw 51mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, while places like Panagarh, Canning, Barrackpore, Salt Lake, and Kolkata itself all got soaked.