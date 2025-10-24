Next Article
Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to become cyclonic storm
India
A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is set to become a cyclonic storm by October 27, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Expect heavy rain in coastal Odisha from October 27 to 29, and in parts of West Bengal from October 28 to 30, as this system strengthens.
Heavy rain expected in coastal Odisha and West Bengal
Districts like Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri in Odisha could see intense rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 27-29.
Parts of West Bengal will get heavy rain and thunderstorms from October 28-30.
Authorities are already on high alert, so if you're in these areas, keep an eye out for updates and stay safe.