Mettur dam overflows, Cauvery water discharge begins: 10 points
India
The Stanley Reservoir at Mettur has filled up, so over 55,000 cusecs of water are now flowing into the Cauvery River.
This has put nearby towns like Ammapettai, Bhavani, and Kodumudi on alert, with local teams and police keeping a close eye on riverbanks just in case.
Precautions taken by officials
Officials have put up barricades at the Karungalpalayam bathing ghat and sent out alerts to residents about possible evacuations.
People near temples in Bhavani and Kodumudi are being told to stay away from the water for safety.
The Revenue Department says homes should stay safe unless the discharge exceeds one lakh cusecs, but relief centers are ready just in case things change.