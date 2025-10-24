Next Article
Man shoots woman in Gurugram after she rejects marriage proposal
India
A 31-year-old man, Vipin Kumar, allegedly shot 30-year-old Shivangi Tiwari in Gurugram's Dundahera on Thursday after she turned down his marriage proposal and stopped talking to him.
The shooting happened inside her paying guest accommodation as she was heading to work.
Accused was arrested at the scene
Kumar got into the building by sneaking in behind a milkman before the door locked. He confronted Tiwari and shot her in the shoulder with a country-made pistol.
She was rushed to the hospital and is now stable. Police arrested Kumar at the scene—he couldn't escape because of the automatic door.
He's now in custody, facing an attempt to murder charge and further investigation is underway.