Husband calling wife 'Chubby' counts as economic violence: Turkish court

Court orders husband to pay damages

The divorce was finalized, with the court saying the husband's insults—like telling his wife, "Get away, I do not want to see you"—violated her dignity, which is a punishable offense in Turkey.

The husband's attempt to blame his wife for adultery was dismissed, and he was ordered to pay damages for both emotional and financial abuse, including pressuring her for money.

The case highlights that in Turkey, ongoing verbal and economic mistreatment in a marriage can be recognized as violence, leading to divorce and compensation.