Bengaluru to revamp 100 major roads: What it means

₹27,000 crore business corridor will also be built

This overhaul isn't just about quick fixes—each road will get durable resurfacing, better lighting, drainage, and footpaths, plus a solid maintenance plan.

To avoid messy delays, all civic agencies now need GBA's approval before starting any work.

And there's more: a massive ₹27,000 crore, 117-km Business Corridor will connect key parts of the city, promising to cut congestion by 40% and even making space for a future Metro line.

For anyone tired of traffic jams or bad roads, this could be a real game-changer for Bengaluru's future.