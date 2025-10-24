Bengaluru to revamp 100 major roads: What it means
Big changes are coming to Bengaluru's roads. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is set to revamp 100 major roads, tackling potholes, flooding, drainage, and pedestrian safety.
Engineers will choose which roads to fix based on citizen feedback and real traffic data, aiming to make everyday commutes smoother and safer.
₹27,000 crore business corridor will also be built
This overhaul isn't just about quick fixes—each road will get durable resurfacing, better lighting, drainage, and footpaths, plus a solid maintenance plan.
To avoid messy delays, all civic agencies now need GBA's approval before starting any work.
And there's more: a massive ₹27,000 crore, 117-km Business Corridor will connect key parts of the city, promising to cut congestion by 40% and even making space for a future Metro line.
For anyone tired of traffic jams or bad roads, this could be a real game-changer for Bengaluru's future.