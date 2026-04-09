Lowering and assembly begin for Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train TBMs

Single tube tunnel with 2 tracks

The tunnel will be one big tube with space for two tracks, running as deep as 114 meters under Parsik Hill.

TBMs will start from Vikhroli and Sawli, with one moving toward BKC and the other toward Vikhroli.

Plus, a special casting yard in Thane is set to make around 77,000 segments to line the tunnel walls.

Pretty impressive stuff for India's railway future!