Lowering and assembly begin for Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train TBMs
India
Big news for train lovers: lowering and assembly of TBMs has begun for the 16-km TBM section of the 21-km tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train.
This high-speed rail line will link Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, covering 508km in total.
The tunnel is part of a 21-kilometer stretch that even includes a cool underwater section at Thane Creek.
Single tube tunnel with 2 tracks
The tunnel will be one big tube with space for two tracks, running as deep as 114 meters under Parsik Hill.
TBMs will start from Vikhroli and Sawli, with one moving toward BKC and the other toward Vikhroli.
Plus, a special casting yard in Thane is set to make around 77,000 segments to line the tunnel walls.
Pretty impressive stuff for India's railway future!