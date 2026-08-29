LPG cylinder blast sparks major fire at Coimbatore labor shelter
India
A sudden LPG cylinder blast set off a major fire at a temporary labor shelter in Coimbatore on Saturday, August 29, 2026.
The blaze started while three workers were making tea and quickly spread, destroying about 70 sheds.
More than 400 migrant workers lived there, but workers were away from the shelter when it happened.
Firefighters control blaze amid cylinder explosions
Firefighters from several stations rushed in and managed to control the flames, even as 25 to 30 cylinders exploded.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Police are now looking into how the fire started and whether safety measures at the shelter were up to the mark, especially since many workers lost their belongings in the incident.