LSR resumes classes, forms security council after alleged gang rape

The security council is teaming up with the student union to tackle issues like poor street lighting and not enough police patrols, both raised by students at a recent meeting.

LSR is now working with local authorities for more frequent PCR van patrols and the pink booth is fully operational. Plus, they've started a WhatsApp group so student leaders and police can quickly flag any security problems.

As a member of the students' union Adrija Chakraborty put it, the main goal is the council's primary role will be to ensure that security lapses are promptly flagged.