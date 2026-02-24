Lucknow: 'Drunk' driver overturns sleeper bus; 7 dead, 45 hurt
What's the story
A tragic accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow on Monday left seven dead and 45 others injured. The incident occurred near Hasanapur in Gosainganj when a sleeper bus, en route from Ludhiana to Motihari, lost control and overturned, according to Moneycontrol. Officers reportedly said the bus was carrying around 80-85 passengers at the time of the accident.
Investigation underway
Driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel
Preliminary investigations indicate the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the bus to lose control. However, officials say a detailed investigation is needed to confirm this theory. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses and injured passengers alleged that the driver had consumed alcohol at a roadside dhaba in Agra before continuing on his journey. They claimed he drove recklessly after drinking, ignoring warnings from several passengers.
Scene details
Eyewitness account
The report by Moneycontrol quoted eyewitnesses at the scene describing a chaotic scene with injured passengers lying on the roadside and locals rushing to help before emergency services arrived. Bijaya Rai, an injured passenger from Bihar, said the impact was so intense that some thought it was an earthquake. "We thought it was an earthquake. The sound of metal crashing and bodies being thrown around was terrifying," he recalled.
Aftermath
Injured passengers rushed to hospital
The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, and some are still said to be in critical condition. The accident site was heavily crowded as locals gathered while officials cleared the wreckage and restored traffic on the expressway. Police and rescue teams reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and began rescue operations immediately.