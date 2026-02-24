Lucknow: 'Drunk' driver overturns sleeper bus; 7 dead, 45 hurt

A tragic accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow on Monday left seven dead and 45 others injured. The incident occurred near Hasanapur in Gosainganj when a sleeper bus, en route from Ludhiana to Motihari, lost control and overturned, according to Moneycontrol. Officers reportedly said the bus was carrying around 80-85 passengers at the time of the accident.

Investigation underway Driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel Preliminary investigations indicate the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the bus to lose control. However, officials say a detailed investigation is needed to confirm this theory. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses and injured passengers alleged that the driver had consumed alcohol at a roadside dhaba in Agra before continuing on his journey. They claimed he drove recklessly after drinking, ignoring warnings from several passengers.

Scene details Eyewitness account The report by Moneycontrol quoted eyewitnesses at the scene describing a chaotic scene with injured passengers lying on the roadside and locals rushing to help before emergency services arrived. Bijaya Rai, an injured passenger from Bihar, said the impact was so intense that some thought it was an earthquake. "We thought it was an earthquake. The sound of metal crashing and bodies being thrown around was terrifying," he recalled.

Advertisement