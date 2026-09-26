Lucknow records over 86mm rain in 12 hours
India
Lucknow just got drenched: over 86mm of rain fell in 12 hours, and temperatures dropped to 23.5 degrees Celsius.
The city's pretty much on pause as more thunderstorms with lightning are expected through September 27.
Lucknow schools and colleges closed Saturday
All schools and colleges are closed this Saturday because of the wild weather, with winds hitting up to 50km per hour.
The IMD has put out red alerts for very heavy to extremely heavy rain in eight districts (including Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur) and orange alerts for 13 more, including Lucknow.
Over 30 districts face a moderate risk of flash floods, so district administrations are on alert.