Lucknow records over 86mm rain in 12 hours

All schools and colleges are closed this Saturday because of the wild weather, with winds hitting up to 50km per hour.

The IMD has put out red alerts for very heavy to extremely heavy rain in eight districts (including Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur) and orange alerts for 13 more, including Lucknow.

Over 30 districts face a moderate risk of flash floods, so district administrations are on alert.