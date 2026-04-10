Lucknow voter list shrinks by over 900,000 before electoral data
India
Lucknow just saw its voter list shrink by more than 900,000 people, dropping from nearly 4 million in December 2025 to about 3.1 million now, a big 23% cut.
This change comes right before new state electoral data is out, and it's mostly happening in a few key areas, hinting at some real shifts in who gets to vote.
Urban deletions exceed winning margins
The drop is linked to people moving away, deaths, duplicate entries, and forms not being collected during the revision.
The numbers are especially striking in several urban constituencies, where deleted voters actually outnumbered last election's winning margins, which could shake things up for the 2027 assembly elections.
Areas like Mohanlalganj and Bakshi Ka Talab also saw big cuts, showing this isn't just a city thing.