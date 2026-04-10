Lucknow voter list shrinks by over 900,000 before electoral data India Apr 10, 2026

Lucknow just saw its voter list shrink by more than 900,000 people, dropping from nearly 4 million in December 2025 to about 3.1 million now, a big 23% cut.

This change comes right before new state electoral data is out, and it's mostly happening in a few key areas, hinting at some real shifts in who gets to vote.