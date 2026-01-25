Ludhiana teen dies after banned kite string incident India Jan 25, 2026

A 15-year-old boy, Taranjot Singh, lost his life on Saturday when a banned Chinese kite string cut his neck as he rode home with his cousin near Chehlan village, Ludhiana.

While Taranjot was declared dead at the hospital, his cousin Prabhjot sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Samrala.

The tragedy has left many questioning how these dangerous strings are still being sold despite the ban.