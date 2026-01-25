Ludhiana teen dies after banned kite string incident
A 15-year-old boy, Taranjot Singh, lost his life on Saturday when a banned Chinese kite string cut his neck as he rode home with his cousin near Chehlan village, Ludhiana.
While Taranjot was declared dead at the hospital, his cousin Prabhjot sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Samrala.
The tragedy has left many questioning how these dangerous strings are still being sold despite the ban.
Community outrage and renewed crackdown
The heartbreaking accident sparked protests from locals and Taranjot's family, who blocked traffic demanding real action against illegal kite string sellers.
Police have filed a case and local officials have promised stricter enforcement—including special drives to seize these strings and tighter bans on illegal kite flying.
Even with rules in place, synthetic manjha continues to cause serious harm, showing that more needs to be done to keep people safe.