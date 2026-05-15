Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad receives bomb threat email
India
A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad faced a tense moment on Friday after the airline got an email claiming there was a bomb on board that would explode before landing.
Security teams at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport jumped into action right away, activating emergency protocols and preparing for any scenario.
LH-754 landed, no immediate threat
Thankfully, Flight LH-754 landed safely. The plane was moved to a separate area where bomb squads and airport security gave it a complete check.
No immediate threat was confirmed, but officials are still investigating just to be sure.
Passengers and crew are all safe, with extra precautions in place until everything is fully cleared.