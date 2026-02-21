Lula's India visit: Brazil, India set to sign big deals
Brazil's President Lula is spending five days in India with a massive team—more than 300 businessmen, about 14 ministers, and 50 CEOs.
He got a warm welcome from President Murmu and PM Modi, as both countries look to boost ties and set up new deals.
Brazil, India want to boost trade to $20 billion
India and Brazil want to ramp up trade from $15.2 billion to $20 billion.
They're teaming up on clean energy, aviation, digital tech—and especially critical minerals (think rare earths used in your gadgets).
It's a big move for jobs, tech growth, and making supply chains more secure for the future.