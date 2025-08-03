'Madam, I can't go that far': Auto driver to passenger
A Mumbai autorickshaw driver left Aditi Ganvir stranded just 1km before her office, asking, "Madam, itna door nahi jaa sakta" (I can't go that far).
He also questioned why she worked so far from home and even guessed her salary.
Ganvir shared the experience on LinkedIn, suggesting commuters simply rate such drivers one star and move on.
Post strikes a chord online
The post struck a chord online, with many mocking the driver's unsolicited advice while others called out his behavior.
For young city commuters, stories like this highlight how common ride refusals and awkward conversations with drivers have become.
Similar incidents—like an auto driver scrolling Instagram mid-ride in Bengaluru—show just how relatable these daily struggles are for anyone who relies on public transport.