Madhya Pradesh: 4 dead, 7 injured in bus-van collision
A devastating road accident on National Highway 719 near Chhimka village, Bhind district (Madhya Pradesh), left four people dead and seven others hurt in the wee hours of Saturday.
Around 2:30am a speeding empty bus returning from a wedding crashed into a van carrying people from Gwalior to Bhind, completely wrecking the van.
Police have opened an investigation into the matter
Locals rushed to help after seeing the van's passengers trapped inside.
All injured were taken to hospital right away; two with serious injuries were sent to Gwalior for advanced care.
Police have now cleared the wreckage and reopened the highway.
An investigation is underway, with Station House Officer Manish Dhakad saying that preliminary investigation suggests that speeding was the main cause of this tragic crash.