Madhya Pradesh: 5 thalassemia children contract HIV through blood transfusions

Five children suffering from thalassemia have tested positive for HIV after receiving blood transfusions in Madhya Pradesh . The infected blood was reportedly sourced from multiple government blood banks, exposing serious lapses in safety protocols. A district-level investigation determined that the children contracted HIV through transfused blood. The concerned patients had received 189 units of blood from over 150 donors drawn from three different blood banks.

Inaction timeline Delayed response to HIV cases in Madhya Pradesh The first case of HIV was detected on March 20, when a 15-year-old thalassemia patient tested positive. Two more cases were confirmed by March 28 and a fourth on April 3. Despite these alarming developments, authorities remained inactive for a significant period. No emergency audits were conducted at blood banks and no public alerts were issued during this time. The silence was broken only after internal investigation, according to the state government.

Health impact Families of infected children face dire consequences The families of the affected children are now facing severe health and financial burdens. One father said his daughter needs three units of blood every eight days to survive, adding that she was diagnosed with HIV three months ago. The father also expressed frustration over the lack of information on what steps would be taken next.

Oversight failure Investigations reveal serious lapses in blood screening According to NDTV, preliminary investigations have revealed major lapses in blood screening. Plasma supplied to hospitals undergoes strict testing by a contracted agency, but platelets are processed locally with weaker scrutiny. Congress leader Dr Vikrant Bhuria alleged record-keeping lapses as authorities could only trace 125 of nearly 250 involved donors. He called it impossible for someone to contract HIV through a transfusion in 2025 without negligence on the government's part.