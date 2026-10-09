Madhya Pradesh HC annuls 27% OBC quota over 50% cap
India
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has canceled the state's 2019 law that upped OBC reservation from 14% to 27%, saying it broke the national 50% reservation limit.
Now, state hiring agencies have 3 months to shift 13% of those seats back to unreserved categories.
Patwari to appeal, Gurjar plans agitation
state Congress president Jitu Patwari says they'll challenge the decision in the Supreme Court and still stand by the higher OBC quota.
Meanwhile, Lokendra Gurjar, a member of OBC Mahasabha's national core committee and a petitioner, said the organization would challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court and launch a state-wide agitation to protect the rights of OBCs.