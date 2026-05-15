Madhya Pradesh High Court declares Dhar's Bhojshala Kamal Maula temple

Court ruling clarifies Dhar site's identity

This site has been at the center of a long-running debate: Hindus see it as dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, Muslims call it Kamal Maula Mosque, and even a Jain petitioner argued it was once a Jain temple and school.

Since 2003, the Archaeological Survey of India has let Hindus pray on Tuesdays and Muslims on Fridays.

With this ruling, the court has cleared up its historical identity and addressed who gets to worship there.