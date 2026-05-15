Madhya Pradesh High Court rules Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex Hindu temple India May 15, 2026

The Madhya Pradesh High Court just ruled that the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex in Dhar is officially a Hindu temple.

This decision came after the Jain community's petition was dismissed. They had argued the site belonged to their Goddess Ambika, but the court said there wasn't enough evidence to back that up.