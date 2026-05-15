Madhya Pradesh High Court rules Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex Hindu temple
India
The Madhya Pradesh High Court just ruled that the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex in Dhar is officially a Hindu temple.
This decision came after the Jain community's petition was dismissed. They had argued the site belonged to their Goddess Ambika, but the court said there wasn't enough evidence to back that up.
Archeological finds support Sanskrit learning center
Archeological digs found 94 sculptures, over 150 Sanskrit inscriptions, and carvings of Hindu deities like Vishnu and Ganesha at the site.
The court pointed out these discoveries (and noted that overlaps between Jain and Hindu art were common way back in King Bhoja's 11th century era) so overall, history leans toward it being a center for Sanskrit learning.