Madhya Pradesh High Court rules Bhojshala mosque a Saraswati temple India May 15, 2026

The Madhya Pradesh High Court just ruled that the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque site is a temple dedicated to goddess Saraswati, and suggested Muslims ask the government for land elsewhere.

The Muslim community is not accepting this quietly. Advocate Ashhar Warsi says they are taking it to the Supreme Court, arguing that key evidence was overlooked and promising to bring it all forward.