Madhya Pradesh High Court rules Bhojshala mosque a Saraswati temple
India
The Madhya Pradesh High Court just ruled that the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque site is a temple dedicated to goddess Saraswati, and suggested Muslims ask the government for land elsewhere.
The Muslim community is not accepting this quietly. Advocate Ashhar Warsi says they are taking it to the Supreme Court, arguing that key evidence was overlooked and promising to bring it all forward.
Asaduddin Owaisi urges Supreme Court review
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has openly criticized the judgment, saying it reminds him of the Babri Masjid case.
He is hoping the Supreme Court will step in and change things.
With this new appeal, expect more debate over who rightfully owns the site.