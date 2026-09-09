Madhya Pradesh officer suspended after video shows piggybacking 65-year-old villager
India
A government officer in Madhya Pradesh was suspended after a video went viral showing him riding on the back of a 65-year-old villager to cross a flooded drain.
The incident happened during his visit to check wild animal damage in Sidhi district, but instead of wading through water himself, he asked the elderly man for a piggyback.
SDM Priya Pathak confirms immediate suspension
A local resident filmed and shared the 45-second clip online, triggering criticism of the official's conduct.
After the video came to light, authorities launched an inquiry.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Priya Pathak confirmed the officer's suspension, saying he was suspended with immediate effect.