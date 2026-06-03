Madhya Pradesh relaunches state-run busses after 21 years in Indore

State-level company to run 5,200 busses

This time, the busses will be run through a state-level company, covering seven regions like Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior.

Over 5,200 busses are set to hit more than 1,100 routes—connecting cities and even running interstate.

Indore alone gets over 1,300 new busses on city and intercity routes.

Plus, electric busses are joining the fleet under the PM e-Bus Sewa plan to make things greener and safer for everyone.