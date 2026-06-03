Madhya Pradesh relaunches state-run busses after 21 years in Indore
Madhya Pradesh is bringing back its government-run busses after a long 21-year break.
The new service, called Mukhya Mantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa, kicks off in Indore and will roll out across the state in phases.
The main goal? Making travel easier for everyone, especially folks in rural and tribal areas who've struggled with transport.
State-level company to run 5,200 busses
This time, the busses will be run through a state-level company, covering seven regions like Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior.
Over 5,200 busses are set to hit more than 1,100 routes—connecting cities and even running interstate.
Indore alone gets over 1,300 new busses on city and intercity routes.
Plus, electric busses are joining the fleet under the PM e-Bus Sewa plan to make things greener and safer for everyone.