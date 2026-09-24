Madhya Pradesh students lock hostel after principal accused of assault
At Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bajranggarh, Madhya Pradesh, nearly 360 students from Classes nine to 12 locked themselves in their hostel after their principal was accused of assaulting a student who complained about the food.
The students demanded the principal's removal and even threatened a hunger strike if nothing changed.
Students released, Ministry of Education probe
Local officials and police spent hours talking with the students before they finally came out around 4am on Monday.
Now, a Ministry of Education team is probing the matter as a joint investigation team and regional officials from the Navodaya institution collect food samples and record statements from the victim and other students.
The district collector confirmed that a report will go to Navodaya authorities to decide what happens next.