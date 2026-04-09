Madhya Pradesh to introduce Uniform Civil Code by Diwali
Madhya Pradesh is gearing up to bring in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by Diwali this year.
The state government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has asked the home department to prepare a draft bill within six months, taking cues from Uttarakhand and Gujarat's recent UCC models.
A state-level committee comprising legal experts, officials and community representatives will be constituted to oversee the process, aiming for a one nation, one law approach.
Minister backs UCC opposition seeks consultation
The UCC is meant to give everyone equal rights under the law and boost national unity.
Minister Vishwas Sarang says it's about fairness for all citizens, while opposition leader Umang Singhar wants more voices heard before anything is finalized.
For context, Uttarakhand kicked things off last year with rules on marriage and relationships; Gujarat followed in March with similar changes focused on inheritance and marriage laws.