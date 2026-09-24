Madras High Court Madurai Bench calls homemaker role gender neutral
India
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court thinks it's time we see homemaker as a gender-neutral role.
During a divorce case involving two doctors, the judges pointed out that more women are choosing careers and sometimes see marriage as a roadblock, so why not normalize househusbands too?
Swaminathan and Sumathi urge homemaker acceptance
Justices Swaminathan and Sumathi noted that the old-school idea of men earning and women running the home is fading, especially with more unmarried women in fields like IT.
They suggested encouraging men to take on homemaker roles could help balance things out, and stressed that both career and domestic work deserve equal respect, no matter your gender.