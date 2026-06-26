Madras High Court quashes Tamil Nadu order on BCM reservations

Sameer Ahamed denied Labbai certification

This all started when Sameer Ahamed, who converted from Hinduism to Islam in 2015, asked to be certified as a Muslim Labbai but was denied.

The court pointed out that earlier rulings say converts are "Just a Mussalman" and do not automatically become part of specific Muslim communities.

The judges also made it clear: government orders cannot overrule court decisions, and giving such reservations would go against the Constitution.