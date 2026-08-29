Madras High Court: widow's remarriage does not affect children's inheritance
India
The Madras High Court just made it clear: if a widow remarries, her children still keep their right to inherit their late father's property.
Justice PB Balaji ruled that only the widow loses her claim after remarriage, not the children or other Class I heirs.
This came up in a case where a daughter inherited her father's share after his widow remarried, and a relative tried to challenge it using old succession laws.
Madras HC upholds daughter's pre-2005 rights
The court firmly sided with the daughter, saying remarriage only affects the widow's personal claim.
Her father's share still goes to his legal heirs like his child.
So, even under pre-2005 law, the daughter keeps full rights over her father's property.