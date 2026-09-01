Madras Regiment arms theft in Secunderabad ends with weapons recovered
India
A major theft at the Madras Regiment's arms barracks in Secunderabad, Telangana, set off a security scare after broken doors revealed missing weapons and ammunition.
Thankfully, the weapons have since been recovered.
Thieves stole weapons, police suspect insiders
The thieves made off with four AK-series rifles, another rifle, seven pistols, 21 magazines, and nearly 19,000 rounds of ammunition.
Police think more than two people were involved since the job needed inside knowledge of the facility.
Special probe into Secunderabad theft
The incident has raised big questions about security at the base.
A special investigation is digging into who pulled off the theft.