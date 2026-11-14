Madurai police arrest Instagram influencer Meenakshi, Suresh over Tanishq robbery
Madurai police have arrested Instagram influencer Meenakshi and a man named Suresh, linking them to a major jewelry heist at a Tanishq showroom.
The duo were arrested in connection with a multi-crore gold and diamond jewelry robbery.
The arrests were confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) AG Inigo Divyan.
Police probe showroom staff, construction links
The break-in happened around 3am on November 12, with the suspects reportedly drilling through the rear wall to get inside.
CCTV caught a masked person escaping with the loot, and police are now checking footage and fingerprints for more clues.
Investigators are also looking into whether showroom staff or people involved in construction work behind the showroom might be involved, especially since the store had just opened for Deepavali.