Maha Shivratri 2026: Date, significance, rituals, and more
Maha Shivratri, the big night devoted to Lord Shiva, is coming up on Sunday, February 15, 2026.
The main rituals run from sunset that day until sunrise on February 16.
Many devotees observe a fast and break it between 6:59am and 3:24pm the next morning.
What are the main rituals?
The night is split into four "prahars" (time blocks), starting at 6:39pm.
Each prahar has its own vibe, with devotees pouring milk, honey, water, and bel leaves over the Shiva Lingam—this is called Rudrabhishek.
The most important puja happens just after midnight.
Cultural significance of the day
Maha Shivratri isn't just about rituals—it marks Shiva's legendary dance (tandava) and his marriage to Parvati.
People stay up all night chanting "Om Namah Shivaya," hoping to clear out negativity and find some inner peace.
It's a festival packed with meaning for anyone interested in spirituality or Indian culture—even if you're just curious about why your friends are pulling an all-nighter!