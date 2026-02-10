Maha Shivratri 2026: Date, significance, rituals, and more

The night is split into four "prahars" (time blocks), starting at 6:39pm. Each prahar has its own vibe, with devotees pouring milk, honey, water, and bel leaves over the Shiva Lingam—this is called Rudrabhishek. The most important puja happens just after midnight.

Cultural significance of the day

Maha Shivratri isn't just about rituals—it marks Shiva's legendary dance (tandava) and his marriage to Parvati.

People stay up all night chanting "Om Namah Shivaya," hoping to clear out negativity and find some inner peace.

It's a festival packed with meaning for anyone interested in spirituality or Indian culture—even if you're just curious about why your friends are pulling an all-nighter!