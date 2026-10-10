Mahalaya on Saturday October 10 signals start of Durga Puja
India
Mahalaya is happening on Saturday, October 10 this year, and it's a big deal for anyone looking forward to Durga Puja.
The day wraps up Pitru Paksha and signals the start of the festive season.
For many Bengali families, it's also a heartfelt time to remember ancestors through Shraddha and Tarpan rituals.
Shraddha Tarpan timings and festival dates
Shraddha and Tarpan are performed during Mahalaya to honor loved ones who've passed away.
This year, the Amavasya tithi runs from 9:35pm on October 9 to 9:19pm on October 10, so check your local Panchang for exact timings.
After Mahalaya, the real celebration begins with Durga Puja from October 16-21 and Navratri from October 11-20.