Mahanagar Gas Limited raises Mumbai CNG to ₹91.50 November 15
If you use CNG in Mumbai or nearby, heads up, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is hiking the price by ₹1.50 per kg starting November 15.
That means you will now pay ₹91.50 per kg instead of ₹90.
The main reason? Rising gas costs thanks to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
MGL cites imports to ensure supply
MGL says it is dealing with pricier input gas and getting less domestic supply, so it has had to rely more on imported gas, which is not cheap.
The company says the price revision is aimed at partially offsetting the rising cost of input gas and ensuring the continued and sustained supply of CNG to consumers.