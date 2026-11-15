Mahanagar Gas Limited raises Mumbai CNG to ₹91.50 per kg
CNG just got pricier in Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited has raised the price by ₹1.50 per kg, making it ₹91.50 per kg from November 15.
This is already the eighth hike this year, with a total jump of ₹11 since January, and it is set to impact around 12.93 lakh CNG-powered vehicles across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including autorickshaws, taxis, private cars, and public transport vehicles.
Mahanagar Gas Limited cites costlier RLNG
MGL says costs are up because there is less domestic natural gas available, so they are relying more on imported RLNG, which is costlier thanks to global price swings and the ongoing Middle East crisis.
Meanwhile, auto unions are pushing for a ₹2 fare increase to help drivers cope with these rising fuel expenses, hoping new fares will roll out after meter recalibration wraps up by November 30.