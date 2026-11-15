Mahanagar Gas Limited raises Mumbai CNG to ₹91.50 per kg

CNG just got pricier in Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited has raised the price by ₹1.50 per kg, making it ₹91.50 per kg from November 15.

This is already the eighth hike this year, with a total jump of ₹11 since January, and it is set to impact around 12.93 lakh CNG-powered vehicles across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including autorickshaws, taxis, private cars, and public transport vehicles.