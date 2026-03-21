Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar asks women's commission head to resign
Rupali Chakankar, head of Maharashtra's Women's Commission and a leader in Ajit Pawar's NCP, has stepped down after the chief minister asked her to resign.
The move follows her alleged association with Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman recently arrested for rape.
Chakankar had been appointed in 2024 and also leads the women's wing of her party.
The case has stirred debate within the NCP itself
Kharat was arrested after a woman accused him of repeated sexual assault.
Videos showing Chakankar washing his feet and holding his umbrella quickly went viral, sparking outrage and calls for her resignation from several political leaders.
Critics also accused her of ignoring complaints against Kharat and interfering with investigations.
Chakankar denies knowing about Kharat's crimes and plans to file defamation suits against those making allegations.
The case has put a spotlight on accountability in women's welfare roles and stirred debate within the NCP itself.