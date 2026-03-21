Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar asks women's commission head to resign

The case has stirred debate within the NCP itself

Kharat was arrested after a woman accused him of repeated sexual assault.

Videos showing Chakankar washing his feet and holding his umbrella quickly went viral, sparking outrage and calls for her resignation from several political leaders.

Critics also accused her of ignoring complaints against Kharat and interfering with investigations.

Chakankar denies knowing about Kharat's crimes and plans to file defamation suits against those making allegations.

The case has put a spotlight on accountability in women's welfare roles and stirred debate within the NCP itself.