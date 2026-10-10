Maharashtra approves 44 vehicles for top officials ₹12.68cr amid drought

Maharashtra just okayed the purchase of 44 brand-new vehicles for top officials, spending ₹12.68 crore even as the state faces a drought.

43 of the 44 vehicles will replace existing ones that have either clocked more than 2,40,000km or are over 12 years old.

The lineup includes Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Ertiga for big names like the president and the prime minister, plus a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser worth ₹4.08 crore to boost security in Mumbai.