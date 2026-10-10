Maharashtra approves 44 vehicles for top officials ₹12.68cr amid drought
Maharashtra just okayed the purchase of 44 brand-new vehicles for top officials, spending ₹12.68 crore even as the state faces a drought.
43 of the 44 vehicles will replace existing ones that have either clocked more than 2,40,000km or are over 12 years old.
The lineup includes Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Ertiga for big names like the president and the prime minister, plus a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser worth ₹4.08 crore to boost security in Mumbai.
Maharashtra buys bulletproof vehicle for security
Instead of renting, the government is buying its own bulletproof vehicle to cut down on security risks.
The home department owns 23 such vehicles, most of which are used in Mumbai.
While Maharashtra usually pushes for electric cars in government fleets, it made an exception here because safety was the bigger priority this time around.