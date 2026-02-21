Maharashtra board's Class 12 Chemistry paper leaked on WhatsApp India Feb 21, 2026

The Maharashtra board's Class 12 Chemistry exam paper was leaked on WhatsApp just an hour before the test at a Nagpur school on February 18, 2026.

The leak came to light when a student was caught using her phone during the exam.

An investigation found that a private tuition teacher shared the paper, and 13 students worked on it before the test started.