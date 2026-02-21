Maharashtra board's Class 12 Chemistry paper leaked on WhatsApp
India
The Maharashtra board's Class 12 Chemistry exam paper was leaked on WhatsApp just an hour before the test at a Nagpur school on February 18, 2026.
The leak came to light when a student was caught using her phone during the exam.
An investigation found that a private tuition teacher shared the paper, and 13 students worked on it before the test started.
Police are investigating both leaks
Police are looking into both this leak and a similar Physics paper leak from February 16.
The exams are scheduled to run until March 11.
The board is reminding everyone that phones and other devices are strictly banned in exam centers to help prevent this kind of thing from happening again.