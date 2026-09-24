Maharashtra CID files FIRs alleging abuse by 18 Pune police
India
Big news from Maharashtra: the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed FIRs against 18 Pune police personnel after serious allegations of custodial assault and public shaming of both adults and children at a local police station back in July.
This move came after the Human Rights Commission's September 9 order.
FIRs allege adults and minors abused
According to the FIRs, 13 police personnel allegedly abused four adults who surrendered, even humiliating them publicly.
Another group of 11 police personnel is accused of detaining and mistreating eight minors (some reportedly faced physical abuse and caste-based abuse).
The case has credible backing too, with video proof and eyewitness accounts pushing authorities to take action.