Maharashtra dam storage falls to 27% amid heatwave, delayed monsoon
Maharashtra is running low on water, with dam levels dropping to just 27%, down from 30% last year.
A tough May heatwave and a delayed monsoon have made things worse, leaving the state's huge network of dams with only about one-fourth of their usual water.
Pune dams 17.5%, Nagpur Amravati increased
Pune division is feeling it most, with just 17.5% water left in its dams, while Nashik and Konkan are also seeing drops.
On the flip side, Nagpur and Amravati actually have more water than last year thanks to some unseasonal rain and hailstorm earlier in the year.
Maharashtra asks farmers to delay planting
Officials are asking farmers to hold off on planting new crops for now and are focusing efforts on getting enough water for homes, especially in drought-prone areas like Marathwada and Vidarbha.
With El Nino likely bringing less rain this year, everyone's hoping for relief soon.