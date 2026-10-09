Maharashtra deploys 611 water tankers to 517 villages, 2,147 hamlets
India
Maharashtra is in the middle of a tough drought, so the state has rolled out 611 water tankers to help out 517 villages and 2,147 hamlets or settlements where wells and ponds have dried up.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is struggling the most, getting the largest share of tankers, while places like Ahilyanagar, Beed, and Solapur are also seeing extra support.
Central team inspects Maharashtra water, crops
A central team is on the ground checking how bad things are for crops and local water supplies.
In Beed, officials are cracking down on illegal water siphoning with police help.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, people aren't too happy about expensive road-washing projects during such a serious water shortage.