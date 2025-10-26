Doctor in relationship with accused: Family claims in rape-suspect arrest

The family of Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused in the suicide of a Maharashtra doctor, has claimed that he was in a romantic relationship with her. The 29-year-old doctor, who worked at a government-run hospital in Satara, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. In her suicide note and a four-page letter, she accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of raping her and Bankar of mentally and physically harassing her over the past few months.

Marriage proposal Doctor proposed marriage to my brother: Bankar's sister Speaking to The Hindustan Times, Bankar's sister claimed the doctor had proposed marriage to her brother through a text message in October, which he rejected, saying he regarded her as an elder sister. "Out of anger, she mentioned his name in the suicide note," she alleged. She said the two had grown close when the doctor treated Bankar for dengue. "A day before her death by suicide, she made frequent and desperate calls to Prashant," she added.

Denial of allegations Diwali celebrations at our home, says accused's brother In yet another claim, Sushant Bankar, the accused's brother, also denied the harassment charges and said the doctor had celebrated Diwali with their family. "If my brother had harassed her, then how did she celebrate Diwali with our family? We even have photographs of it," he said, adding his brother told him that she threatened to take her own life. The deceased rented an apartment from them for a year and was emotionally disturbed before her death, he added.

Arrests made Police arrest techie and sub-inspector Earlier media reports suggested that Bankar was apprehended from a Pune farmhouse. However, his family has denied these reports, asserting that he surrendered at their Phaltan home. "We had asked him to surrender," said his brother. "His social media and call records have been shared with the police," he added.