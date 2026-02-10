Maharashtra: Drone catches organized cheating at exam center
During the ongoing Class 12 board exams in Maharashtra, drone cameras caught parents and relatives passing answer chits through classroom windows at Chousala junior college in Beed.
Students scattered when they noticed the drone, but the footage clearly showed organized cheating—something that's a serious offense under state law.
Strict action ordered against cheating
The state government isn't taking this lightly. Board and education officials have ordered strict action: exam centers found aiding mass copying have been removed from this year's list and could face cancelation for future exams, and staff involved may face disciplinary and legal action.
On the first day, several cheating incidents were reported.
To keep things fair, nearly all exam halls now have CCTV, flying squads are on patrol at sensitive spots, and even photocopy shops near centers had to shut down during exams.