Maharashtra: Drone catches organized cheating at exam center

Strict action ordered against cheating

The state government isn't taking this lightly. Board and education officials have ordered strict action: exam centers found aiding mass copying have been removed from this year's list and could face cancelation for future exams, and staff involved may face disciplinary and legal action.

On the first day, several cheating incidents were reported.

To keep things fair, nearly all exam halls now have CCTV, flying squads are on patrol at sensitive spots, and even photocopy shops near centers had to shut down during exams.